AI At Machine Speed: A CISO's Guide To Securing The Agentic Era (Podcast)

Cybersecurity leader JJ Markee explores how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the threat landscape at machine speed, requiring Fortune 500 CISOs to rethink their approach to security fundamentals. The discussion reveals critical emerging challenges including non-human identity management, agent-swarm attacks, and the delicate balance between enabling AI innovation and managing enterprise risk.

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In this episode, cybersecurity leader JJ Markee joins hosts Stephen and Veronica to discuss how AI is fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape and what Fortune 500 CISOs need to do about it. JJ emphasizes that while AI accelerates both attacks and defenses to machine speed, the core security fundamentals — endpoint coverage, secure configurations, identity management, and rapid patching — matter more than ever. The conversation explores critical emerging challenges such as non-human identity management for agentic workforces, the risks of "vibe coding," preparing for agent-swarm attacks, and navigating a rapidly evolving vendor landscape. JJ and the hosts also discuss the importance of early partnership between security and legal teams to build flexible AI governance models that enable business innovation without creating undue risk. self Show Notes: (00:02) Introduction to AI Security and the Law

(01:25) Emerging AI-powered cyber threats

(04:17) The three C's: coverage, configuration, and compliance

(09:40) Why fundamentals matter more than ever

(14:35) Incident response at agentic speed

(23:17) Evaluating AI security tools

(29:20) Prioritizing investments and aligning with business goals

(34:45) Building flexible AI governance with legal partnerships

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