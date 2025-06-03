Is Your Business Really Protected From AI Risks? (Video)

If you're using AI in your business strategy, are you protected when things go wrong? Most companies assume their insurance covers AI-related damages, but that's not always the case. From biased algorithms to copyright violations, your business could be exposed to liability.

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

If you're using AI in your business strategy, are you protected when things go wrong? Most companies assume their insurance covers AI-related damages, but that's not always the case. From biased algorithms to copyright violations, your business could be exposed to liability.

In this video, I'll break down strategies to avoid many legal risks of using AI in marketing, operations, and decision-making. Whether you've already launched an AI tool or you're still evaluating the offerings, this video will help you understand how to make your insurance policy work for you.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.