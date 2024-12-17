Interview: Riveron CTIO Discusses Leadership, AI In Finance, And India Market Trends

In a recent interview, Riveron's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Vikram Bhandari reflects on how transforming business challenges into opportunities for innovation shaped his entrepreneurial journey. At Riveron, he is now channeling this vision to a broader audience, delivering AI-driven solutions with enhanced intelligence and security. He also highlights how a Center of Excellence positions Riveron to lead digital transformations in India.

Read a snippet from the interview below, or check out the full coverage here.

1. Yantra secured significant growth under your leadership. Can you tell us about the core principles that shaped your strategies and guided you to scale up and make a mark in the industry and what challenges and learnings you gained in that journey of being an entrepreneur?

Yantra's growth story is about curiosity, resilience, and understanding market challenges. Early on, we noticed a common thread: Businesses had similar core issues, regardless of industry. Realizing that drove my entrepreneurial journey. But rather than viewing these challenges as roadblocks, I saw them as opportunities for innovation and problem-solving.

A commitment to constant innovation is also part of our DNA. In today's fast-paced world, that means being agile, adaptable, and willing to evolve and exceed clients' technology and business enablement needs. And finally, we prioritized strong, strategic relationships—with clients, partners, and employees. Building trust and collaboration was key to sustaining growth and impact.

The journey wasn't without hurdles, like scaling without compromising our strong service quality. Managing resources, making the right hires, and staying true to our vision during rapid growth demanded adaptability and focus.

Persistence and resilience are key pillars of our story. Entrepreneurship is not a straight line—it's filled with bumps, detours, and unexpected turns. But by focusing on solving real-world problems, remaining curious, and continuously evolving our approach, we built a business that grew and made a meaningful impact. This mindset continues to guide me as I look to the future of business and technology advisory services.

2. How does transitioning from founder and CEO of Yantra to the CTIO role at Riveron feel? How are you applying your expertise at Riveron and what are some of the new perspectives you are exposed to now?

The transition from founder CEO to CTIO is transformative. Obviously as CEO, you are the ultimate decision-maker. I'm now part of a larger leadership team, collaborating every day with brilliant leaders.

While it marks a shift in many ways, I'm excited to use my entrepreneurial background at Riveron. I'll draw on that experience to not only lead transformation initiatives, but also to build truly differentiated offerings and meaningful solutions for our clients. I'm also energized by the opportunity to bring our expertise to a broader market given Riveron's focus on private equity portfolio companies. Overall, I want to help position Riveron as the first call CFOs make when they need help.

3. You have evangelized about your intent and significance in integrating AI into financial operations, especially for CFOs. How do you see AI reshaping the finance industry?

AI is the next major wave of innovation. It can revolutionize business operations by providing unprecedented efficiencies. Today, the total addressable AI market is approximately $185 billion and is planned to grow to $1 trillion over the next five years. Financial and technology operations will rapidly change the way our clients do business both externally and with their customers.

Riveron and our clients have palpable energy and excitement around AI initiatives. About three of every four CFOs I work with view AI as a reality and want to engage with it. The desire for AI-driven solutions is real, and we're dedicated to educating them on AI's potential to help make their organizations more efficient.

Many CFOs feel that most advancements have focused on marketing and customer service, leaving the financial sector largely untapped. This is primarily due to significant data security challenges, as finance departments are particularly sensitive about protecting their data—for good reason. With this in mind, we aim to develop solutions specifically tailored to provide enhanced intelligence and drive efficiencies without sacrificing security. By addressing CFOs' unique needs and concerns, we can facilitate a meaningful adoption of AI in finance.

Read the full interview here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.