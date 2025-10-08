Manufacturing 4.0 Technology Investment Program: Get Started Now For 2026 Grants!

- in United States
Small and mid-sized manufacturers can obtain grants through the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Manufacturing 4.0 Technology Investment Program. The program provides financial support to projects that will adopt or integrate smart technology into existing manufacturing operations across Iowa. This IEDA program supports Iowa's advanced manufacturing sector, which accounts for over 15% of Iowa's gross domestic product (GDP).
Eligible manufacturers can receive grants up to $75,000 for the purchase of specialized equipment that will increase a manufacturer's productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness and certain specialized hardware or software. Eligible purchases include:
- 3D printers
- Collaborative, advanced, or autonomous robotics
- Equipment for process improvements
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) hardware, such as enhanced server equipment
- Cybersecurity software
- Predictive maintenance software
- Sensor integration into tools and machinery
- Wearable safety technology integration
- Data analytics or visualization software
- Augmented reality equipment
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging software and tracking equipment
In order to qualify, a manufacturer must employ between 3 and 125 full-time employees, have been in operation for at least 3 years, and generate more than half of its revenue from sales of manufactured goods. The manufacturer must fall into NAICS codes 31-33. Manufacturers can apply during the next application window in January 2026, but they must also complete an assessment from the Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) before applying. The CIRAS assessment window is open now and will close on November 21.
Additional information is available from IEDA here.
