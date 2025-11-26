Ambassador Barbara Leaf Speaks With Bloomberg And Al-Monitor On President Trump's Diplomatic Strategy With Saudi Arabia And Syria (Podcast)

Ambassador Barbara A. Leaf, Arnold & Porter's Senior International Policy Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2014 – 2018)

Ambassador Barbara A. Leaf, Arnold & Porter's Senior International Policy Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2014 – 2018), recently joined Bloomberg's Balance of Power and Al-Monitor's On the Middle East podcast to discuss two recent developments in President Donald Trump's Middle East strategy involving Saudi Arabia and Syria.

On Bloomberg, Ambassador Leaf described the Trump Administration's announcement of the plan to sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia as "hugely significant," and noted that Trump continues to push for normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Ambassador Leaf was also recently featured on Al-Monitor's On the Middle East podcast to discuss the historic meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's and President Trump in Washington on Nov. 10. Leaf, the first senior U.S. official to formally meet with al-Sharaa after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, spoke on the future of al-Sharaa's new government in Syria and how it is making inroads with the Trump administration.

