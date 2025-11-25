Navigating AI Disclosure Rules In New York Courts

Judges are still figuring out the best way to preempt misuse of generative AI (GenAI) in their courts as use of AI technology becomes more commonplace in litigation.

Since Judge Brantley Starr of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued the first standing order on the use of AI in preparing court filings in 2023 (Rules & Orders | Northern District of Texas | United States District Court), hundreds of state and federal judges have amended or issued standing orders, general orders, local rules, pretrial orders, and other guidance to address AI use and misuse in their courtrooms. As this landscape continues to evolve, practitioners should understand that judges continue forging their own paths.

Courts throughout New York are grappling with the increasing use of AI-generated legal documents and the integrity and accuracy (or lack thereof) of court filings. Despite growing concern, there is not (yet) any single, district, or state-wide local rule on disclosing the use of AI in court filings. Rather, individual judges have issued standing orders or individual rules that, among other things, mandate disclosure of the use of AI when drafting/preparing submissions, require certification that any AI-generated document has been independently reviewed, and require counsel to confirm all filings comply with Rule 11, or its state court equivalent. These local court-level rules are part of an evolving trend toward mandatory transparency, accountability, and review of AI-generated legal documents to maintain accuracy and integrity in judicial proceedings. Steps must be taken to safeguard against errors, bias, fabrication, and the use of fictitious authority from GenAI systems, while protecting client confidentiality and preserving claims of privilege and protection, where applicable, in court dockets.

Moreover, AI disclosure rules underscore that all final submissions remain the lawyer's responsibility. It is the lawyer's duty to ensure all AI-generated outputs are accurate and free from misleading or hallucinated content. Below is a table reflecting relevant individual rules of New York federal and state judges, as well as a relevant local bankruptcy rule for the Southern District of New York.1

Illustrative Disclosure Rules

These rules reflect active court-level adaptation to the challenges and risks the use of GenAI presents in legal practice, with emphasis on transparency, accuracy, and ethical compliance.

Additionally, even in the absence of formal rules or standing orders, some courts are issuing decisions that remind parties and counsel of the risks of using AI and the importance of verifying all such submissions or face consequences, including sanctions.4

Footnotes

1 Please note, this table does not purport to be exhaustive. These local court rules/orders are subject to change and counsel and parties should consult the rules of the specific judge(s) one is practicing before.

2 See Benjamin v. Costco Wholesale Corp., 2:24-cv-07399 (EDNY 2024) (LGD). In Benjamin v. Costco Wholesale Corp., the plaintiff included numerous case citations created by ChatOn, a GenAI tool, in a reply brief. In response to the Magistrate Judge Dunst's order to show cause, the plaintiff's attorney submitted the authentic cases cited in her opening brief and an attorney declaration certifying the ChatOn-created cases were false. The court ordered the plaintiff's attorney to pay a $1,000 penalty, acknowledging such a fine was on the lower end because of the "mitigating factors" of the attorney's remorse, one-time use of GenAI in drafting, and voluntary CLE participation. Magistrate Dunst's full decision can be read here.

3 Earlier this year, the Administrative Board of the Courts sought public comment on a proposal recommended by the Commercial Division Advisory Council (CDAC) to add a new Rule 6( e) to the Rules of the Commercial Division (22 NYCRR § 202.70) regarding the use of GenAI in preparing court documents.

4 See, e.g., Mata v. Avianca, 22-cv-1461 (SDNY 2023) (PKC) where several attorneys and their law firm were sanctioned when they "abandoned their responsibilities" by both submitting "non-existent judicial opinions with fake quotes" a GenAI tool created and then "stand[ing] by the fake opinions after judicial orders called their existence into question." Judge P. Kevin Castel found "subjective bad faith" due to "shifting and contradictory explanations," including misleading representations by one of the offending attorneys that "he had done other, meaningful research . . . and did not rely exclusive[ly] on an AI chatbot," when in reality GenAI "was the only source of his substantive arguments." The court found violations of both federal Rule 11 (because filing papers "without taking the necessary care in their preparation" constitutes an abuse of the judicial system), and Rule 3.3(a)(1) of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct (which prohibits lawyers making a "false statement of fact or law"). The court also considered whether the lawyers committed a criminal offense under 18 U.S.C. § 595 (which criminalizes forging a signature or seal of a federal judge or court), concluding that no such crime had occurred, but that creating fake opinions "raises similar concerns." The court ultimately sanctioned the attorneys by imposing a $5,000 fine and ordering that they send copies of the court's order to both the plaintiff and to all judges who had been falsely identified as the authors of the six fake GenAI-generated cases that the attorneys had submitted to the court.

See also, Hall v. Acad. Charter Sch., 2:24-cv-08630-(EDNY 2024) (JMW), where the plaintiff's counsel included three hallucinated cases in her opposition to the defendant's motion to partially dismiss the amended complaint. In response to the order to show cause as to why sanctions should not be imposed, plaintiff's counsel admitted that the brief was "drafted by a clerk who used [GenAI] for legal research" and was never cite-checked by an attorney. Counsel also explained that her husband's sudden death took a severe toll on her mental and emotional wellbeing and her ability to practice law.

Sympathetic to the attorney's circumstances, Magistrate Judge Wicks declined to impose any sanctions, especially since he did not find any evidence of bad faith in drafting the brief. Unlike other attorneys, this use of GenAI, "while aberrant, appear[ed] to be an isolated occurrence."

And Park v. Kim, (Appeal No. 22-2057) (2d Cir. 2024), where plaintiff's counsel submitted a reply brief that contained a hallucinated citation, which she admitted was due to using GenAI. The Second Circuit (Judges Parker, Nathan, and Merriam) stated that "citation in a brief to a non-existent case suggests conduct that falls below the basic obligations of counsel." The attorney was referred to the Court's Grievance Panel pursuant to Local Rule 46.2 "for further investigation, and for consideration of a referral to the Committee on Admissions and judgement," and ordered to "furnish a copy of this decision to her client" due to her violation of Rule 11, along with a filed certification attesting that she had done so.

