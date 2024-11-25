ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Insuring Against AI Risk: How Coverage Will Evolve (Feat. Ashley Bennett Jones & Logan Payne) (Podcast)

LB
United States Technology
Authors

In Episode 2 of The AI Arena, our co-hosts Sean and Daron are excited to welcome to the show Ashley Bennett Jones and Logan Payne, two senior executives at the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage firm - Lockton Companies. Ashley and Logan share key insights on how their clients and insurance carriers are responding to questions about obtaining coverage against AI-related liability. This timely conversation highlights what companies, including startups, can do to "skate to the puck" in order to be in the best possible position to get the appropriate AI-related insurance coverage.

You can read Lockton's guidance to companies for more information about how organizations using AI should be cautious of the technology's potential along with its limitations and risks.

Originally Published 6 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

