Executive Order Enhances Federal Permitting And Incentives For AI-Related Data Centers

In an effort to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI), President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order (EO) aimed at expediting the federal permitting process for data centers, particularly those supporting AI inference, training, simulation, or synthetic data generation. Following the White House's issuance of a broader AI Action Plan, the EO seeks to streamline regulatory burdens and utilize federal resources to encourage the development of data centers supporting AI, as well as the physical components and energy infrastructure needed to construct and provide power to these data centers.

Qualifying Projects

The EO directs several federal agencies to take actions to incentivize the development of "Qualifying Projects," which the EO defines as "Data Centers" and "Covered Component Projects." The EO defines "Data Center Projects" as facilities that require over 100 megawatts (MW) of new load dedicated to AI inference, training, simulation, or synthetic data generation. The EO defines Covered Component Projects as materials, products, and infrastructure that are required to build Data Center Projects or upon which Data Center Projects depend, including energy infrastructure projects like transmission lines and substations, dispatchable base load energy sources like natural gas, geothermal, and nuclear used principally to power Data Center Projects, and semiconductors and related equipment. For eligibility as a Qualifying Project, the project sponsor must commit at least $500 million in capital expenditures. Data Center Projects and Covered Component Projects may also meet the definition of Qualifying Project if they protect national security or are otherwise designated as Qualifying Projects by the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Commerce, or Secretary of Energy.

Streamlining Permitting of Qualifying Projects

The EO outlines the following strategies aimed at improving the efficiency of environmental reviews and permitting for Qualifying Projects:

NEPA Applicability: The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), in coordination with relevant agencies, is directed to utilize existing and new categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to cover actions related to Qualifying Projects, which "normally do not have a significant effect on the human environment." The EO states that where federal financial assistance represents less than 50 percent of total project costs of a Qualifying Project, the Project shall be presumed not to be a "major Federal action" requiring NEPA review.

FAST-41: The Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (FPISC) is empowered to designate a Qualifying Project as a "transparency project" under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST-41) and expedite its transition from a transparency project to a "covered project" under FAST-41. FPISC is directed to consider all available options to designate a Qualifying Project as a FAST-41 covered project, even where the Qualifying Project may not be eligible.

EPA Permitting: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is directed to modify applicable regulations under several environmental protection statutes impacting the development of Qualifying Projects on federal and non-federal lands. EPA is also directed to develop guidance to expedite environmental reviews for identification and reuse of Brownfield and Superfund Sites suitable for Qualifying Projects. Importantly, state environmental permitting agencies are not subject to the EO.

Corps Permitting: The US Army Corps of Engineers is directed to review the nationwide permits issued under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 to determine whether an activity-specific nationwide permit is needed to facilitate the efficient permitting of activities related to Qualifying Projects.

Interior Permitting: The US Department of the Interior is directed to consult with the US Department of Commerce regarding the streamlining of Endangered Species Act consultations for Qualifying Projects, and to work with the US Department of Energy to identify federal lands that may be available for use by Qualifying Projects and offer appropriate authorizations to project sponsors.

Federal Incentives for Qualifying Projects

The EO also directs the US Secretary of Commerce to "launch an initiative to provide financial support for Qualifying Projects," which may include loans, grants, tax incentives, and offtake agreements. The EO further directs all "relevant agencies" to identify and submit to the White House Office of Office of Science and Technology Policy any relevant existing financial support that can be used to assist Qualifying Projects, consistent with the protection of national security.

The EO reinforces the Trump administration's focus on AI and creates new opportunities for both AI data center developers and energy infrastructure companies providing power or project components to these data centers. Proactive engagement with relevant agencies will be crucial for capitalizing on the opportunities created by this EO and the broader AI Action Plan. By leveraging these financial and environmental incentives, project developers may be able to shorten permitting timelines, reduce costs, and take advantage of federal financial support.

