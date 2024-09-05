ARTICLE
5 September 2024

AI Explained: AI And Product Liability In Life Sciences (Podcast)

The rapid integration of AI and machine learning in the medical device industry offers exciting capabilities but also new forms of liability. Join us for an exciting podcast episode as we delve into the surge in AI-enabled medical devices. Product liability lawyers Mildred Segura, Jamie Lanphear and Christian Castile focus on AI-related issues likely to impact drug and device makers soon. They also give us a preview of how courts may determine liability when AI decision-making and other functions fail to get desired outcomes. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the future of health care.

Mildred Segura
Jamie L. Lanphear
Christian W. Castile
