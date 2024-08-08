ARTICLE
8 August 2024

AI Explained: AI And Government Contracts (Podcast)

Regulatory and investigations partner Kendra Perkins Norwood invites former U.S. GSA Associate Administrator Krystal Brumfield to discuss how the federal government is gaining...
United States Technology
Authors: Kendra Perkins Norwood Krystal Brumfield

Regulatory and investigations partner Kendra Perkins Norwood invites former U.S. GSA Associate Administrator Krystal Brumfield to discuss how the federal government is gaining an understanding of AI's uses in procurement. They also explain how the General Services Administration and other federal agencies are using AI to streamline and safeguard the contract award process.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

