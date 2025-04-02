President Trump Issues Executive Order Promoting Domestic Mineral Production

On March 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order promoting mining and processing of "critical minerals" in the United States. The order – Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production – directs agencies of the federal government to prioritize and expedite permitting for mining and mineral processing projects, invoking the Defense Production Act among and other authorities. Key provisions include:

Expanded Critical Minerals List

For purposes of the order, "critical minerals" include uranium, copper, potash, and gold, in addition to the existing list of critical minerals designated by the secretary of the interior pursuant to the Energy Act of 2020 (30 U.S.C. § 1606(a)(3). Further, the order grants authority to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who serves as chair of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), to add "any other element, compound, or material" to the critical minerals list.

Priority Projects

The order directs permitting agencies to identify all mine and mineral processing projects awaiting federal approvals, to issue permits and approvals immediately where possible, and to expedite all permitting activities. The NEDC is to identify mine and mineral processing projects for inclusion in the expedited permitting procedures available under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act (41 U.S.C. § 41003), and the Permitting Council must add the identified projects to the FAST Act Permitting Dashboard within 30 days of the order.

Mining the Primary Land Use

The Interior Secretary is instructed to provide a list of all federal lands known to contain mineral "deposits and reserves." Mining and mineral processing are to be prioritized as the primary land use on these lands. Federal land managers are required to revise land use plans to align with the executive order's directives.

Permitting Reform

To address regulatory inefficiencies, Interior Secretary Burgum, in his role as NEDC chair, is directed to publish a request for information seeking industry input on "regulatory bottlenecks" and "recommended strategies for expediting domestic mineral production." The order further instructs the NEDC to develop legislative recommendations to clarify the treatment of mine waste disposal on federal lands under the Mining Law. This direction aims to address permitting delays and uncertainty stemming from Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, 33 Fed. 4th 1202 (9th Cir. 2022) (commonly referred to as the "Rosemont" decision).

Defense Production Act

The order delegates Defense Production Act authority to the secretary of defense to facilitate domestic mineral production. Mineral production is to be added to the Defense Department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program as a priority area. The defense secretary is also directed to work with the International Development Finance Corporation to use financing authorities and mechanisms to advance mineral production, including the creation of a dedicated mineral production fund.

Unneeded Federal Lands for Mining Projects

The secretaries of defense, energy, interior, and agriculture are tasked with identifying sites on "unneeded" federal lands within their jurisdiction that are suitable for "leasing or development" under the authority of 10 U.S.C. § 2667 (Defense), 42 U.S.C. § 7256 (Energy), or other applicable authorities (Interior and Agriculture).

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.