USTR Port Fee Suspension: What You Need To Know

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that effective Nov. 10, 2025, the U.S. will suspend for one year the implementation of actions taken against China pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Transport Ministry of China has likewise declared that China will suspend its retaliatory port fee measures against the U.S. for one year.

The suspended measures include the USTR port fees on certain Chinese-built vessels and vessels with Chinese owners or operators and foreign-built vehicle carriers calling at U.S. ports. The fees originally went into effect on Oct. 14, 2025 (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "USTR Port Fee Implementation: What You Need to Know," Oct. 16, 2025.)

The reciprocal rollback was first announced in a Fact Sheet published by the White House on Nov. 1, 2025, and comes amid larger trade negotiations between the U.S. and China following the recent Oct. 30, 2025, meeting between President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping held in the Republic of Korea.

In light of the rapid developments concerning USTR port fees, it is recommended that clients monitor regulatory developments closely and stay informed of further guidance from the USTR, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and relevant port authorities.

We will continue to monitor updates and provide timely guidance as further details emerge. Holland & Knight's USTR Fees Task Force is distinctly positioned to guide shipowners, operators and ship managers through the complex landscape of USTR fees imposed on Chinese-linked vessels. Our team brings together a rare blend of deep maritime industry knowledge and direct experience in U.S. trade enforcement, including former professionals from the USTR office, CBP and U.S. Coast Guard. For further questions or tailored advice, please reach out to the authors or another member of the team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.