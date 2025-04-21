Outlining Critical MTS Cybersecurity Requirements

On January 17, 2025, the US Coast Guard published a final rule titled "Cybersecurity in the Marine Transportation System,"setting a baseline for cybersecurity standards. This rule, which is set to take effect on July 16, 2025, introduces mandatory cybersecurity measures for US-flagged vessels, Outer Continental Shelf facilities, and certain facilities regulated under the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002.

This article I co-authored with Andy Lee for MarineLink highlights the implications of the rule on the maritime transportation system. We recommend industry participants begin evaluating their current capabilities and developing comprehensive compliance strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.