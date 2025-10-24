ARTICLE
24 October 2025

2025 Emerging Manager Forum

KG
K&L Gates LLP

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions.
This year's forum brought together leaders from GCM Grosvenor, Churchill Asset Management, Blueprint Capital Advisors, MPowered Capital, Grafine Partners, and Terramont Infrastructure...
Ed Dartley and Adam Tejeda
This year's forum brought together leaders from GCM Grosvenor, Churchill Asset Management, Blueprint Capital Advisors, MPowered Capital, Grafine Partners, and Terramont Infrastructure Partners for a day of investor one-on-ones, and panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing emerging managers, with a focus on launching and growing a private equity fund business. To view a recording of the sessions, please click on the links below.

Fireside chat with GCM Grosvenor Managing Director, Stephen Cammock, interviewing Michael Lehman, Manager Partner at Terramont Infrastructure

Panel Discussion

Speakers:

Ed Dartley
Adam Tejeda
