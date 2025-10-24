2025 Emerging Manager Forum

- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Transport and Immigration topic(s)
This year's forum brought together leaders from GCM Grosvenor, Churchill Asset Management, Blueprint Capital Advisors, MPowered Capital, Grafine Partners, and Terramont Infrastructure Partners for a day of investor one-on-ones, and panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing emerging managers, with a focus on launching and growing a private equity fund business. To view a recording of the sessions, please click on the links below.
Session 1
Fireside chat with GCM Grosvenor Managing Director, Stephen Cammock, interviewing Michael Lehman, Manager Partner at Terramont Infrastructure
Session 2
Panel Discussion
Speakers:
- Anne Philpott, Managing Director, Churchill Asset Management
- Jake Walthour, Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Capital Advisors
- Stephen Cammock, Managing Director, GCM Grosvenor
- Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder and Managing Partner, Grafine Partners
- Ed Dartley, Partner, K&L Gates New York
- Adam Tejeda, Partner, K&L Gates New York
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.