In Conversation: Voices From The Charities Sector - The Black Equity Organisation (Video)

In the second of our series sharing stories from our work with charities, we sat down with the CEO of The Black Equity Organisation Timi Okuwa.

The Black Equity Organisation works to create a fairer society by tackling racial inequality. In this video, CEO Timi Okuwa speaks with Richard Norridge, Head of our Charities practice, about the organisation's mission and governance challenges, and how HSF Kramer's legal advice has supported its growth and strategic decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.