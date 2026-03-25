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25 March 2026

The Impact Exchange | Consensus As A Catalyst: Turning Ideas Into Execution (Podcast)

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Disagreement is not the enemy — but unresolved conflict is. In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, Holly McClung Senior Managing Director at Ankura and the Leader Behind the Leaders...
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John Frehse and Holly McClung
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If your leadership team cannot reach consensus, innovation stalls.

Disagreement is not the enemy — but unresolved conflict is. In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, Holly McClung Senior Managing Director at Ankura and the Leader Behind the Leaders, challenges a common leadership failure: mistaking strong opinions for progress. Consensus, she argues, is not about harmony or compromise.

It is the enabler that allows teams to move beyond ego, binary thinking, and win‑lose debates — unlocking better ideas and sustainable growth.

And the question every leader should sit with: Do you want to be right, or do you want to be effective?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
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Holly McClung
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