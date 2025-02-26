ARTICLE
26 February 2025

Podcast Episode 123: William McKenna, Partner

Foley & Lardner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with William McKenna. Bill is a litigation partner in Foley's Chicago office. In this discussion, he looks back on growing-up in Hinsdale, Illinois, attending Middlebury College for undergrad and earning his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. Bill also reflects on over 40 years of practice, including Foley's merger with Hopkins & Sutter in the early 2000s. He discusses the importance of, as a litigator, being open to new opportunities and learning how to read and ride the waves of litigation. Finally, Bill gives fantastic advice on the importance of big law associates always thinking ahead.

William's Profile:

  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Chicago
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Hinsdale, IL
  • College: Middlebury College
  • Law School: University of Chicago Law School

1589424a.jpg

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

