'Tis The Season For GoulstonGiving

It's beginning to look a lot like... the season of giving! In that spirit, GoulstonGiving, our year-round volunteer and donation initiative, has been in full swing.

Each holiday season, the G&S community across our Boston, New York, and D.C. offices comes together to support organizations that work tirelessly to help those in need in our communities.

This year, we're proud to have supported several incredible organizations, including:

A Bed for Every Child:Providing children in need in Massachusetts with safe and comfortable beds.

Bailey House:Supplying housing and supportive services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

Boston ABCD:Building pathways out of poverty in partnership with families and communities so that everyone can thrive.

Children's Aid:Helping children in poverty to succeed and thrive by providing comprehensive supports to children, youth, and their families in targeted high-needs New York City neighborhoods.

Cradles to Crayons: Providing children with the essentials they need, free of charge, by connecting communities that have with communities that need.

Horizons for Homeless Children: Moving forward with the mission to end family homelessness in Massachusetts.

House of Ruth: Committed to providing safe and stable housing to women, children, and families in the DC area who have experienced houselessness and abuse.

New Endeavors By Women:Guided by a mission to partner with homeless women to create new futures.

Opportunities for Inclusion: A mission to serve individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, frail elders, and their families.

PS-6X - The West Farms School: Creating leaders of the world by empowering the whole child through physical, intellectual, emotional, and social growth in a safe, nurturing environment.

Roca Inc.: A mission to relentlessly disrupt violence by engaging young people, police, and systems to heal trauma, find hope, and drive change.

Room to Grow: Supporting parents and caregivers as they activate their natural strengths and expand their knowledge, so children thrive from the start.

University Settlement: Fighting poverty and systemic inequality by building highly effective social services in collaboration with their neighbors in New York.

Women in Need: The largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City.

Partnering with these incredible organizations is deeply meaningful to us, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year. Their unwavering dedication to supporting those in need inspires us to do our part and reinforces the importance of giving back to our communities. Together, we can make a lasting impact, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their vital work year-round.

