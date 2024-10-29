ARTICLE
29 October 2024

Pro Bono Week Podcast – Assisting Veterans Through Client Partnership (Podcast)

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
Pro Bono Committee Member Jenny Schwendemann is joined by Associate Don Nguyen, Customer Success Senior Coordinator Megan Gunn, Director Christie Bhageloe...
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of Don H. Nguyen
Photo of Jennifer Schwendemann
Authors

Pro Bono Committee Member Jenny Schwendemann is joined by Associate Don Nguyen, Customer Success Senior Coordinator Megan Gunn, Director Christie Bhageloe (Veterans Consortium Discharge Upgrade Program) and Associate Corporate Counsel Kate Brown (Amazon) to discuss Littler's pro bono collaboration with Amazon in support of The Veterans Consortium.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is highlighting various pro bono efforts from around the firm. Our attorneys and professional staff demonstrate their commitment to pro bono by providing significant efforts to organizations in their communities.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

Learn more about Littler's pro bono program 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Don H. Nguyen
Don H. Nguyen
Photo of Jennifer Schwendemann
Jennifer Schwendemann
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More