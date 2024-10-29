Pro Bono Week Podcast – Assisting Veterans Through Client Partnership (Podcast)

Pro Bono Committee Member Jenny Schwendemann is joined by Associate Don Nguyen, Customer Success Senior Coordinator Megan Gunn, Director Christie Bhageloe (Veterans Consortium Discharge Upgrade Program) and Associate Corporate Counsel Kate Brown (Amazon) to discuss Littler's pro bono collaboration with Amazon in support of The Veterans Consortium.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is highlighting various pro bono efforts from around the firm. Our attorneys and professional staff demonstrate their commitment to pro bono by providing significant efforts to organizations in their communities.

self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

Learn more about Littler's pro bono program

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.