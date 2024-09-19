Pryor Cashman has named David C. Rose to serve as the firm's next Managing Partner, effective February 1, 2025. He succeeds current Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman, who has served in the role since 2007 and will become the firm's Co-Chairman and Co-General Counsel. Rose has been working closely with Shechtman, and will continue to do so, to ensure a seamless leadership transition. Rose will become the firm's third managing partner, following Shechtman and the firm's founder, Gideon Cashman.

Rose joined Pryor Cashman in 1997 as an associate, became a partner in 2003, and joined the Executive Committee in 2015. He is an accomplished litigator and adviser with a wide-ranging practice counseling clients in complex, high-stakes commercial, media, and estate litigation, advocating for their interests in negotiations, trials, arbitrations, and on appeal.

During Shechtman's tenure as Managing Partner, Pryor Cashman nearly doubled in size to almost 220 lawyers and achieved recognition as an Am Law 200 firm. The firm expanded its Los Angeles office, established a presence in Miami, and added new practice areas such as Investment Management, Immigration, Family Law, Private Client, Art Law, and Insurance, a number of which are now preeminent in their respective fields. This growth, while not the firm's primary goal, was driven by the needs of both partners and clients, along with the strategic acquisition of top talent.

"David is deeply committed to sustaining the firm's culture and mid-market identity—both of which are critical to our success," noted Shechtman. "At a time when many firms are exploring mergers and consolidation, David embraces our commitment to independence. He understands the values that underpin our historically high staff and attorney retention rates—the same values that attract talented professionals to Pryor Cashman and keep them here. We are excited for our future under David's leadership."

"I am honored to assume this new role at Pryor Cashman. I have had the privilege of working closely with Ron on our Executive Committee, observing the dedication, creativity, empathy, and strength of vision with which he has led our firm for over 15 years," said Rose. "I share Ron's commitment to preserving the firm's culture and providing our colleagues with a platform to achieve professional excellence and personal satisfaction. That is what makes Pryor Cashman a place where people stay and thrive."

As of February 1, Shechtman will join founding partner Gideon Cashman as the firm's Co-Chairman and Co-General Counsel; he will also continue to serve on the firm's Executive Committee.

