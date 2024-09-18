Hosted Payload S2.E1: Caroline Van Wie/Working Girl (Podcast)

self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload S2.E1: Caroline Van Wie/Working Girl

Hosted Payload, the satellite and space law podcast, returns for Season 2. Host Henry Gola welcomes AT&T's Caroline Van Wie, and they venture beyond space movies to discuss the groundbreaking 1988 film Working Girl. Plus, Chloe Hawker is back with the month's biggest news with the Orbital Debrief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.