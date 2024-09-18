ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Hosted Payload S2.E1: Caroline Van Wie/Working Girl (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
Hosted Payload, the satellite and space law podcast, returns for Season 2. Host Henry Gola welcomes AT&T's Caroline Van Wie, and they venture beyond space movies to discuss the groundbreaking 1988 film Working Girl.
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of Henry Gola
Authors

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload S2.E1: Caroline Van Wie/Working Girl

Hosted Payload, the satellite and space law podcast, returns for Season 2. Host Henry Gola welcomes AT&T's Caroline Van Wie, and they venture beyond space movies to discuss the groundbreaking 1988 film Working Girl. Plus, Chloe Hawker is back with the month's biggest news with the Orbital Debrief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henry Gola
Henry Gola
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More