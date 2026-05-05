Real Estate Finance Hiring

Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.

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Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP are most popular: within Law Department Performance topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Oil & Gas industries

Here is who’s hiring in real estate finance:

BNP Paribas is seeking a Vice President - Legal Counsel to serve on the Asset Finance & Securitization (“AFS”) Legal team. The AFS Legal team consists of four senior lawyers and provides legal advice to the AFS business in the Americas region. AFS structures and executes a wide variety of securitized products including CLOs, ABCP, ABS and RMBS which are secured by a broad range of loans (i.e., corporate, auto and mortgages), leases (i.e., aircraft, equipment and fleet) and receivables (i.e., trade and credit card). The role is responsible for advising AFS on internal and regulatory requirements and assist them with credit approvals for new products and transactions. Learn more here.

Blue Owl is seeking a Real Assets Capital Markets Associate. The Associate will work on the Capital Markets team, partnering with Investments, Fund Management, Portfolio Management, Operations and Finance on a broad range of financing activity, including property-level single-asset and portfolio financing and fund-level financing facilities, loan on loan financing and repo facilities, managing and growing lending relationships, designing and executing rate hedging strategies, and optimizing associated internal processes across NNN, Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate Credit. Learn more here.

Flagstar Bank is seeking a Senior CRE Credit Products Portfolio Manager. This role is a strategic advisor responsible for structuring, negotiating and managing highly complex commercial credit relationships. The Manager will influence credit strategy by providing deep market insights, proactive risk identification and innovative deal structuring solutions. With extensive experience in credit analysis and portfolio management, this position ensures long-term portfolio health while supporting the bank’s growth objectives. The candidate will be expected to be a mentor and thought leader, helping develop junior credit professionals and shaping best practices in underwriting and risk management. Learn more here.

JP Morgan is seeking several senior originators with at least seven years of experience, plus more junior underwriters to support them, to a team that writes CMBS, balance-sheet and construction loans on commercial properties. The hires would work in New York and possibly elsewhere in the U.S. Candidates are encouraged to email their resumes to newly-promoted Co-Head of Originations Chris Kosonen at christopher.kosonen@jpmorgan.com.

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