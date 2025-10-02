Registration Opens For APHIS BRS Stakeholder Meeting On November 13, 2025

Registration has opened for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's (APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) annual stakeholder meeting on November 13, 2025. The meeting will be held in person at the National Agricultural Library (10301 Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville, Maryland 20705), with an option to attend virtually. The agenda includes the following topics:

Fiscal year 2025 highlights;

Restructuring changes;

Petitions;

Permits and notifications (non-microbes);

Highlights of microbe efforts;

Am I Regulated? (AIR);

Regulatory operations update; and

International engagement.

