ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Registration Opens For APHIS BRS Stakeholder Meeting On November 13, 2025

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
Registration has opened for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's (APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) annual stakeholder meeting on November 13, 2025.
United States Maryland Real Estate and Construction
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Registration has opened for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's (APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) annual stakeholder meeting on November 13, 2025. The meeting will be held in person at the National Agricultural Library (10301 Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville, Maryland 20705), with an option to attend virtually. The agenda includes the following topics:

  • Fiscal year 2025 highlights;
  • Restructuring changes;
  • Petitions;
  • Permits and notifications (non-microbes);
  • Highlights of microbe efforts;
  • Am I Regulated? (AIR);
  • Regulatory operations update; and
  • International engagement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More