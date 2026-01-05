State AGs Continue Actions Against RealPage Landlords, Multistate Settles For $7 Million (Podcast)

self

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general recently secured a $7 million multistate settlement with Greystar — the nation's largest landlord — in ongoing antitrust actions tied to the use of RealPage's algorithmic pricing software, requiring Greystar to curb use of tools that leverage nonpublic data to recommend rents and cooperate with continued litigation against other landlords while the states press forward in parallel actions. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this highlights heightened state antitrust scrutiny of algorithmic pricing and data-driven competitive practices across industries, reinforcing that enforcement can continue even after related federal or class action resolutions.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

