22 December 2025

APHIS Biotechnology Regulatory Services Reschedules Stakeholder Meeting For February 26, 2026

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on December 16, 2025, that its Biotechnology Regulatory Services...
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on December 16, 2025, that its Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) has rescheduled its annual stakeholder meeting for February 26, 2026. The meeting will be held in-person at the National Agricultural Library, 10301 Baltimore Avenue Beltsville, Maryland, with an option for virtual attendance. According to APHIS, attendees will receive updates about:

  • Highlights from fiscal year 2025;
  • Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026; and
  • Program efficiencies.

APHIS will send additional meeting details and post updated registration information on the BRS website.

