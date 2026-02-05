ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Addressing Addiction Through The Great American Recovery Initiative (Trump EO Tracker)

The disease of addiction, also known as substance use disorder, is a crisis that touches families in every community and neighborhood in our Nation. 48.4 million Americans, or 16.8 percent of our Nation's population...
This establishes the White House Great American Recovery Initiative ("Initiative") co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery. The Initiative will have an Executive Director who will administer and execute the day-to-day operations of the Initiative. The Co-Chairs and the Executive Director, along with the other members of the Initiative, shall: recommend all necessary steps to coordinate the Federal Government's response to the addiction crisis; increase awareness of the disease of addiction; advise agency heads on how to implement programs that address addiction efforts; advise agency heads on directing grants to support addiction recovery; and consult with States, tribal nations, local jurisdictions, and other organizations on strategies to address treatment and recovery.

