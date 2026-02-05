Addressing Addiction Through The Great American Recovery Initiative (Trump EO Tracker)

This establishes the White House Great American Recovery Initiative ("Initiative") co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery. The Initiative will have an Executive Director who will administer and execute the day-to-day operations of the Initiative. The Co-Chairs and the Executive Director, along with the other members of the Initiative, shall: recommend all necessary steps to coordinate the Federal Government's response to the addiction crisis; increase awareness of the disease of addiction; advise agency heads on how to implement programs that address addiction efforts; advise agency heads on directing grants to support addiction recovery; and consult with States, tribal nations, local jurisdictions, and other organizations on strategies to address treatment and recovery.

