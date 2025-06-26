APHIS Announces Updated Pre-Application Questionnaire In APHIS EFile

On June 13, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced that its Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) has launched an updated Pre-Application Questionnaire that will replace the BRS Permitting Assistant in APHIS eFile. According to APHIS, applicants using APHIS eFile will experience:
- An interface that leads applicants through a series of questions to determine if their application qualifies for a notification or if a permit is required;
- A quick, direct path to apply for a permit when an applicant knows their application does not qualify for a notification; and
- Links to additional support for submitting notification and permit applications.
APHIS notes that to assist applicants with using the Pre-Application Questionnaire, BRS updated its APHIS 2000 Permit Application and Compliance Reporting Job Aid and training resources at APHIS eFile Training.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.