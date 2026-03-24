Ultra-Processed Foods And Consumer Protection - What We Learned From ... West Virginia (Podcast)

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States are increasingly regulating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — and West Virginia's new law banning additives in school foods (with broader statewide application coming soon) offers a window into how consumer protection intersects with public health. In this episode, we go over key takeaways from our recent webinar, exploring the debate over UPFs, what makes a product "ultra-processed," the constitutional and evidentiary challenges facing such laws, and why regulators and advocates are pushing this agenda.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Donnelly McDowell, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

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