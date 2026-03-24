ARTICLE
24 March 2026

Ultra-Processed Foods And Consumer Protection - What We Learned From ... West Virginia (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
States are increasingly regulating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — and West Virginia's new law banning additives in school foods...
United States West Virginia Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Paul Singer,Donnelly L. McDowell,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction and Law Department Performance topic(s)

States are increasingly regulating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — and West Virginia's new law banning additives in school foods (with broader statewide application coming soon) offers a window into how consumer protection intersects with public health. In this episode, we go over key takeaways from our recent webinar, exploring the debate over UPFs, what makes a product "ultra-processed," the constitutional and evidentiary challenges facing such laws, and why regulators and advocates are pushing this agenda.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Donnelly McDowell, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More