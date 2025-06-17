ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Nevada Enacts Law Allowing Remote Licensing For Internet Consumer Lenders

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On May 28, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo approved SB 437, creating a new framework for internet-based consumer lenders that lend to Nevada residents.
United States Nevada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 28, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo approved SB 437, creating a new framework for internet-based consumer lenders that lend to Nevada residents. The law defines an "Internet consumer lender" as any entity that exclusively offers or facilitates consumer loans online and becomes effective on October 1, 2025.

The law aims to modernize Nevada's licensing regime by recognizing online-only lending models and reducing barriers for out-of-state companies. It also imposes safeguards to ensure Nevada residents receive legal protections grounded in state law. The new requirements will apply only to loans entered into on or after October 1.

The legislation introduces several key provisions, including:

  • Remote license eligibility. Lenders may apply for a Nevada license tied to an office located outside the state. Unlike traditional lenders, internet consumer lenders are not required to maintain a separate Nevada location to obtain licensure.
  • In-state law and venue requirements. Loan agreements with Nevada residents must state that Nevada law governs the agreement and that any legal or arbitration proceedings will take place in Nevada. Any conflicting terms are void and unenforceable.
  • Exemption from co-location restrictions. Lenders may operate in a shared office or alongside other businesses, avoiding restrictions that typically prohibit lending operations from sharing space with unrelated commercial activity.

Putting It Into Practice: Nevada's new law comes as state legislatures are increasingly stepping into regulatory gaps left by federal agencies (previously discussed here and here). As states continue to expand their regulatory practices, online lenders should ensure their compliance programs are responsive to emerging state-level licensing and consumer protection rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More