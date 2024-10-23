Navigating Client Communication In The Investment Industry

It's a fascinating time to work in the investment industry. With expanding global markets and cutting-edge innovations in fields such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy, investment options can seem endless. With the evolving landscape, many individuals can benefit from choosing a knowledgeable financial professional to help them navigate their options.

Just as the markets evolve, financial professionals often seek new and innovative ways to connect and communicate with prospects and current clients alike. However, like the pharmaceutical and energy industries, the investment industry is highly regulated, with numerous rules and regulations governing such advertisements and communications.

Advertisement or communication?

Although many financial professionals understand that there are rules and regulations around advertisements, they may not always see how they relate to their communications with clients. Many of these regulations don't distinguish between communication with clients and with the general public. More specifically, some of the associated obligations in connection with these rules can apply even in one-on-one communication with a current client, depending on the nature of the communication.

As a result, although there are specific distinctions and nuances to the actual definitions and obligations, terms or phrases such as "advertisements" and "communications with the public" are used interchangeably in the context of compliance.

Regulatory framework

Most financial professionals are registered representatives working for broker-dealers regulated primarily by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some professionals may also be investment advisor representatives of investment advisors, which are regulated by either state authorities or the SEC. Additionally, they may hold insurance licenses that are also regulated at the state level, often under a different agency. As a result, they may have to adhere to additional advertisement and communication regulations in connection with insurance products and services.

To navigate advertisements and compliance, it's important to understand the applicable rules and regulations, especially when multiple regulations may apply. This is particularly important for financial professionals who are dually registered as both RRs and IARs, as they must comply with multiple rules and obligations simultaneously.

Adding to the complexity, these financial professionals may work for broker-dealers or investment advisors that are owned or affiliated with banks or other regulated financial institutions. This adds more regulatory factors to consider for advertisements and communications that must be compliant. This can be challenging, especially when the regulations differ on what is permitted and what is not.

Finally, all companies engaged in marketing and general solicitation activities are also governed by the Federal Trade Commission and must comply with regulations such as the CAN-SPAM Act.

Best practices

Although it's essential to fully understand the applicable rules and regulations when it comes to compliance, there are general best practices that can help mitigate the risks in your communications.

Work with your legal/compliance departments. The rules, regulations, and guidance surrounding your advertisements and communications span thousands of pages. Attempting to understand every aspect on your own is not recommended. Additionally, your compliance team has specific policies and procedures to supervise and approve your communications. It may seem like a lot, but following the steps required by your organization ultimately helps protect both you and your firm. Understand when disclosure or specific standards of care apply. Most of the obligations and rules get more nuanced and specific when making recommendations or talking about specific investments, investment strategies or performance. Work with your compliance department to ensure such communications contain the necessary disclosures and ensure you're satisfying the obligations in connection with your standard of care (e.g. fiduciary, regulatory best interest, etc.), when applicable. Avoid guarantees and risk minimization statements. Guarantees and statements that minimize risks are often explicitly prohibited and are likely to be heavily scrutinized. There are always risks, limitations and drawbacks; balancing these with the advantages is a cornerstone to most of the communications and advertising rules. Exercise caution with off-channel communications. Off-channel communications — often in the form of texting or social media messaging platforms — represent efforts to communicate with customers or prospects via channels that your organization hasn't approved. This triggers violations of many books, records and supervision obligations. Recent enforcement actions have led to significant fines within the industry. Therefore, be sure to understand which channels are approved and follow your firm's procedures should you be contacted through an off-channel platform. Use superlatives sparingly. Superlatives can easily be interpreted as statements of fact and often trigger an obligation to substantiate them. For example, claiming you're "the most sought-after financial advisor in the area" or saying you provide "superior results" may trigger a regulatory inquiry requesting that you provide the publication, research or other data to justify such a claim. Mitigate risk by ensuring you can support such claims or by avoiding matter-of-fact language.

Navigating client communications in the investment industry requires a careful balance of innovation and compliance. As financial professionals, it's essential to embrace the dynamic landscape while adhering to the stringent regulatory standards. The complexities of regulatory frameworks may seem daunting, but integrating best practices into your communication strategies can help mitigate risks.

Ultimately, successful client communication relies on transparency, clarity and adherence to compliance protocols. By collaborating closely with legal and compliance teams, you can ensure that your messaging resonates with clients while meeting necessary regulatory standards. Remember that every interaction is an opportunity to build rapport and showcase your expertise — so approach each communication thoughtfully. In an era where technology continues to transform the way you connect, staying informed about compliance considerations is more crucial than ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.