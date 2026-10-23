My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys: Trade Uncertainty And Customs Readiness (Video)

What happens when being a “favorite” trading partner offers no protection from trade uncertainty?

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What happens when being a “favorite” trading partner offers no protection from trade uncertainty?

Cindy Allen brings tariffs, cross-border supply chains, and Taylor Swift together in this episode of Simply Trade—Cindy’s Version. Using “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” as her theme, Cindy shares her perspective on U.S. trade relationships with Canada, Mexico, and China—and what those relationships mean for the businesses navigating them.

Canada takes center stage in her analogy, especially the automotive supply chains that depend on products moving between both sides of the border. But the conversation goes beyond North America, connecting trade negotiations and tariff disputes with the day-to-day responsibilities of importers, customs brokers, and trade compliance teams.

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