Tariffs & Truths—No Spin: Live From VMA26 (Video)

Recorded live from the VMA26 International Trade Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, Pete Mento and Cindy Allen take the Pete and Cindy Show to the conference stage for a candid conversation about tariffs, refunds, enforcement, supply-chain visibility, and what importers should do next.

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Recorded live from the VMA26 International Trade Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, Pete Mento and Cindy Allen take the Pete and Cindy Show to the conference stage for a candid conversation about tariffs, refunds, enforcement, supply-chain visibility, and what importers should do next.

Tariffs are no longer simply another duty rate to calculate. They are being used as tools of negotiation, revenue, national security, industrial policy, and geopolitical leverage. Pete and Cindy examine Sections 301, 232, 122, and 338, question whether current tariff strategies are delivering the promised reshoring results, and discuss why companies should not build their plans around the assumption that tariffs will simply disappear.

The conversation also turns practical. Pete and Cindy discuss IEEPA duty refunds, ACH setup, entry liquidation, the importance of involving qualified trade counsel, and the risk of leaving recoverable money with the government.

They also explore how CBP, DOJ, BIS, and other agencies are using better data, deeper supply-chain visibility, and faster analytics in an increasingly enforcement-focused environment.

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