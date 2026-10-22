Simply Trade - AI In Trade Compliance: Why Expertise Still Matters (Video)

Host: Lalo Solorzano
Guest(s): Penny Chen
Published: October 8, 2026
Length: Approximately 37 minutes
Presented by: Global Training Center
Summary
What separates an AI tool that can answer a question from a solution that can help a trade team get its work done? Host Lalo Solorzano welcomes Penny Chen to explore her founder journey, the shift from selling duty drawback software to delivering a full service, and why customer outcomes shaped that decision.
Penny shares how her background in AI algorithm design and experience at Flexport led her into trade, then takes listeners back to the early startup days: a small apartment, two technical founders, and the challenge of learning to build and sell at the same time.
The conversation also tackles where trade professionals can start with AI, when general-purpose tools fall short, and how scattered data and repetitive coordination complicate compliance work. Lalo adds a firsthand example from building USMCA software with his daughter, Brianna.
For trade professionals and business leaders, this episode offers a practical perspective on using AI without losing sight of the domain knowledge needed to evaluate its output.
Main Topic / Discussion
Lalo and Penny explore how customer needs shape trade technology, where specialized tools fit, and why AI-assisted workflows still need trade expertise. Penny also shares her vision for more connected compliance teams with more time for research, judgment, and business decisions.
Chapters
00:00 Welcome and introducing Penny Chen
02:43 Finding a path into trade compliance
05:02 Startup life and building the first product
08:15 Moving from software to full-service duty drawback
13:38 Why Penny teaches AI to trade professionals
20:32 Where trade professionals can start with AI
22:14 When general-purpose AI is not enough
25:56 Trade compliance as a coordination problem
27:14 What trade teams could look like in five years
31:11 AI-assisted coding and why expertise still matters
33:35 Learning more and connecting with Penny
Key Takeaways
- Start with hands-on AI practice and an understanding of the fundamentals.
- Recognize when complex trade tasks call for specialized tools. • Focus on customer outcomes, not just software features.
- Use trade expertise to guide and evaluate AI-assisted work.
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