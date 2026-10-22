Simply Trade - AI In Trade Compliance: Why Expertise Still Matters (Video)

What separates an AI tool that can answer a question from a solution that can help a trade team get its work done? Host Lalo Solorzano welcomes Penny Chen to explore her founder journey, the shift from selling duty drawback software to delivering a full service, and why customer outcomes shaped that decision.

Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.

Host: Lalo Solorzano

Guest(s): Penny Chen

Published: October 8, 2026

Length: Approximately 37 minutes

Presented by: Global Training Center

Summary

What separates an AI tool that can answer a question from a solution that can help a trade team get its work done? Host Lalo Solorzano welcomes Penny Chen to explore her founder journey, the shift from selling duty drawback software to delivering a full service, and why customer outcomes shaped that decision.

Penny shares how her background in AI algorithm design and experience at Flexport led her into trade, then takes listeners back to the early startup days: a small apartment, two technical founders, and the challenge of learning to build and sell at the same time.

The conversation also tackles where trade professionals can start with AI, when general-purpose tools fall short, and how scattered data and repetitive coordination complicate compliance work. Lalo adds a firsthand example from building USMCA software with his daughter, Brianna.

For trade professionals and business leaders, this episode offers a practical perspective on using AI without losing sight of the domain knowledge needed to evaluate its output.

Main Topic / Discussion

Lalo and Penny explore how customer needs shape trade technology, where specialized tools fit, and why AI-assisted workflows still need trade expertise. Penny also shares her vision for more connected compliance teams with more time for research, judgment, and business decisions.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and introducing Penny Chen

02:43 Finding a path into trade compliance

05:02 Startup life and building the first product

08:15 Moving from software to full-service duty drawback

13:38 Why Penny teaches AI to trade professionals

20:32 Where trade professionals can start with AI

22:14 When general-purpose AI is not enough

25:56 Trade compliance as a coordination problem

27:14 What trade teams could look like in five years

31:11 AI-assisted coding and why expertise still matters

33:35 Learning more and connecting with Penny

Key Takeaways

Start with hands-on AI practice and an understanding of the fundamentals.

Recognize when complex trade tasks call for specialized tools. • Focus on customer outcomes, not just software features.

Use trade expertise to guide and evaluate AI-assisted work.

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