[TIPS] 90 Days Until 2027: Can You Back Up Your USMCA Certificates? (Video)

Miriam shares lessons from her experience with audits involving Mexico, including missing invoices, qualification calculations that leave with former employees, and certifications signed without a clear understanding of their basis.

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Can you support the USMCA certifications you sign—or are the records buried in someone’s inbox?

Start preparing for 2027 by reviewing the documentation behind your origin claims.

In Episode 1 of “90 Days Until 2027,” Lalo Solorzano kicks off a 13-part Simply Trade [TIPS] series with Miriam Name of Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton (CCN).

Their first focus: getting your USMCA documentation in order before the next certification cycle.

Miriam shares lessons from her experience with audits involving Mexico, including missing invoices, qualification calculations that leave with former employees, and certifications signed without a clear understanding of their basis.

Lalo and Miriam also discuss supplier solicitations, blanket certificates, and why managing origin documentation through scattered emails can create problems when it is time to produce the records.

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