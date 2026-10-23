[Canada] Beyond Tariffs: Why Canada–U.S. Businesses Need Breathing Room (Video)

In this special Canada edition of Simply Trade, host Warrington Ellacott welcomes Laura Dawson of the Future Borders Coalition to discuss the business realities behind Canada–U.S. trade tensions.

Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.

self

Tariffs make headlines. But what happens to the businesses trying to move goods across the border while the rules keep changing?

In this special Canada edition of Simply Trade, host Warrington Ellacott welcomes Laura Dawson of the Future Borders Coalition to discuss the business realities behind Canada–U.S. trade tensions.

Drawing on conversations with manufacturers, importers, and exporters, Laura explains why the frustration goes beyond tariffs. Compliance demands, rules of origin, classification questions, and difficulty getting timely answers all enter the picture. Warrington adds perspective on Canadian tariff remission challenges and the importance of maintaining cooperation at the provincial and state levels.

They also explore USMCA/CUSMA, the limits of political quick fixes, and how Canada can pursue diversification without undermining the relationships businesses already depend on. The conversation closes with reasons for cautious optimism: business resilience, stronger supply chain visibility, and a focus on competitiveness.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.