FDA Just Added The First New Sunscreen Active Ingredient In Nearly 30 Years

The FDA has approved bemotrizinol as the first new active sunscreen ingredient in nearly 30 years, creating both an opportunity and a compliance obligation for OTC drug and cosmetic importers. Being permitted to use the ingredient is not the same as being compliant. Manufacturers and importers still need to confirm their reformulated product meets every condition of the updated monograph, including SPF testing, Drug Facts labeling, and valid FDA drug establishment registration and drug listing before goods ship.

A boutique law firm with a track record of success, Diaz Trade Law has rapidly become one of the nation’s leading Customs and International Trade Law firms. Diaz Trade Law’s diverse team of attorneys specialize in all aspects of U.S. federal trade law, from compliance to resolution of urgent issues.

Article Insights

Jennifer Diaz’s articles from Diaz Trade Law are most popular: with readers working within the Property industries Diaz Trade Law are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

Topline summary: The FDA has approved bemotrizinol as the first new active sunscreen ingredient in nearly 30 years, creating both an opportunity and a compliance obligation for OTC drug and cosmetic importers. Being permitted to use the ingredient is not the same as being compliant. Manufacturers and importers still need to confirm their reformulated product meets every condition of the updated monograph, including SPF testing, Drug Facts labeling, and valid FDA drug establishment registration and drug listing before goods ship.

On June 9, 2026, the FDA issued a final order adding bemotrizinol to the OTC sunscreen monograph (M020)—the first new sunscreen active ingredient permitted in the United States in nearly three decades. The ingredient, submitted by DSM Nutritional Products at concentrations up to 6 percent and long marketed in Europe, is now recognized by FDA as generally recognized as safe and effective (GRASE) for adults and children six months and older.

For manufacturers and importers of sunscreens and other OTC drug and cosmetic products, this is a real opportunity—and a regulated change that touches your formulation, your labeling, your drug establishment registration, and your treatment at the U.S. border. A new permitted active ingredient is not a green light to ship. It is a trigger to confirm your pre-compliance posture before the first entry.

The Challenge: “Permitted” Is Not the Same as “Compliant”

A GRASE listing means bemotrizinol may be used in OTC sunscreens. It does not mean your reformulated product automatically conforms to monograph M020. Sunscreen is regulated by FDA as an OTC drug—not a cosmetic—and that distinction drives a chain of obligations most companies underestimate:

Monograph conformity. Your finished product must meet every condition of M020: permitted active, permitted concentration, approved uses, and required testing, including SPF and broad-spectrum substantiation.

Your finished product must meet every condition of M020: permitted active, permitted concentration, approved uses, and required testing, including SPF and broad-spectrum substantiation. Drug establishment registration and drug listing. FDA regularly stops and examines drug shipments, and importations of drug products are checked for valid FDA drug establishment registration and drug listing numbers. A reformulated SKU must be properly registered and listed.

FDA regularly stops and examines drug shipments, and importations of drug products are checked for valid FDA drug establishment registration and drug listing numbers. A reformulated SKU must be properly registered and listed. Every OTC drug label must comply with FDA’s Drug Facts requirements. A label that lags the new formulation is one of the most common triggers for FDA import refusals and Warning Letters.

The FDA–CBP border interface. FDA verifies these requirements at the time of importation. A product that does not match its monograph or lacks valid registration can be detained, refused, or placed on an Import Alert—turning a routine entry into lost sales and a damaged supplier relationship.

For companies whose products straddle the cosmetic/drug line, the stakes are higher still. A sunscreen claim makes a product a drug. Adding a drug active to a product previously marketed as a cosmetic can pull your entire line into OTC drug regulation—and, separately, into MoCRA cosmetic obligations for any cosmetic SKUs.

The Strategy: Pre-Compliance First, Enforcement Defense as the Backstop

Diaz Trade Law’s FDA pre-compliance practice exists to bring products to market correctly the first time and prevent costly delays. For a bemotrizinol reformulation, that means:

Confirm monograph conformity before production. Verify your final formulation, concentration, and required testing against M020—including the final order’s effective date and any compliance window—so you are not shipping ahead of the rule. Lock down drug establishment registration and drug listing. Ensure the reformulated product is registered and listed, and that foreign manufacturers in your supply chain carry valid FDA registration before goods move. Bring labeling into conformity before the label is printed. Treat your Drug Facts panel, active ingredient statement, and SPF/broad-spectrum claims as regulated legal text reviewed against the monograph—because that is exactly how FDA and CBP will treat them at entry. Resolve the cosmetic-vs-drug question across your portfolio. Confirm which SKUs are drugs, which are cosmetics, and what each requires—including MoCRA facility registration, product listing, and ingredient filings for cosmetic products. If legacy issues exist, evaluate them now. A reformulation invites scrutiny of your existing line. If there are unresolved compliance gaps, address them before a new product puts your entries under a microscope—not after a detention, refusal, or Import Alert.

The Outcome: First-Mover Advantage Without First-Mover Liability

Companies that treat bemotrizinol as a pure innovation play will move fast and risk getting caught at the border—detentions, refusals, relabeling under pressure, and Import Alert exposure that erases the margin advantage they were chasing. Companies that confirm pre-compliance first will capture the same shelf advantage with clean entries, conforming labels, and no enforcement surprises. And if FDA does act, Diaz Trade Law defends the full range of enforcement actions—detentions and refusals, Import Alerts, 483 observations, and Warning Letters.

The monograph has opened for the first time in a generation. The companies that win this window will be the ones who understood that getting it right before entry is faster, cheaper, and safer than fixing it after.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.