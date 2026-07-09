FDA Proposes New Rule Requiring Foreign Tobacco Manufacturers To Register With The Agency

The FDA has proposed a new rule that would require foreign tobacco product manufacturers to register their establishments and submit product listings to the agency, aligning them with requirements already applicable to domestic manufacturers. While the rule is not yet final, it signals increased oversight of imported tobacco products and enhanced coordination between the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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Short summary: The FDA has proposed a new rule that would require foreign tobacco product manufacturers to register their establishments and submit product listings to the agency, aligning them with requirements already applicable to domestic manufacturers. While the rule is not yet final, it signals increased oversight of imported tobacco products and enhanced coordination between the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On June 26, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a proposed rule that would significantly expand its oversight of imported tobacco products. If finalized, the rule would require foreign tobacco product manufacturers to register their establishments with the FDA and submit product listings. These requirements have long applied to domestic manufacturers but not foreign producers.

The proposal is intended to close a regulatory gap, strengthen FDA enforcement, and improve the agency’s ability to identify and stop unauthorized tobacco products from entering the United States, particularly e-cigarettes and other youth-appealing products. It also represents another step toward increased scrutiny of imported tobacco products and the companies that manufacture them.

What Would Change?

Under the proposed rule, foreign establishments that manufacture, prepare, compound, or process tobacco products for sale in the United States would be required to:

Register their manufacturing establishments with the FDA;

Submit product listings identifying the tobacco products manufactured for the U.S. market; and

Maintain current registration and listing information in accordance with FDA requirements.

Today, domestic manufacturers are already subject to these requirements, while many foreign manufacturers are not. The FDA believes this proposal would create a more level regulatory playing field while providing the agency with better visibility into global tobacco supply chains.

Why This Matters for Importers

Although the proposal is directed at manufacturers, U.S. importers should pay close attention.

FDA’s increased visibility into foreign manufacturing facilities and products will likely enhance its ability to:

Identify unauthorized tobacco products before or after importation;

Target high-risk shipments for examination;

Conduct foreign inspections;

Coordinate enforcement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP); and

Take faster enforcement action against products that do not comply with U.S. law.

Importers that rely on overseas manufacturers may face increased scrutiny if their suppliers are not prepared to comply with any new registration and listing requirements once finalized.

What Importers Should Do Now

While the rule has not yet been finalized, importers should use this opportunity to evaluate their supply chains and prepare for potential compliance obligations.

Consider taking the following steps:

Review your supplier network. Identify every foreign manufacturer involved in producing your tobacco products—not just your direct supplier, but contract manufacturers, processors, and other entities that may fall within the scope of the rule.

Engage with your foreign manufacturers. Discuss whether they are aware of the proposed requirements and whether they have systems in place to register facilities and maintain product listings if the rule becomes effective.

Verify product compliance. Registration alone will not authorize a tobacco product for sale in the United States. Importers should continue ensuring that all products satisfy applicable FDA marketing authorization requirements and other regulatory obligations.

Strengthen documentation. Maintain complete records identifying manufacturers, facilities, products, and supply chain participants. Enhanced traceability can help reduce delays and facilitate responses to FDA or CBP inquiries.

Monitor the rulemaking process. Because this is a proposed rule, requirements may change before a final regulation is issued. Importers should continue monitoring FDA developments and be prepared to adjust compliance programs accordingly.

Contact Diaz Trade Law for FDA Compliance Assistance

Companies importing tobacco products into the United States should not wait until the rule becomes final to assess their compliance programs. Understanding your supply chain, communicating with foreign manufacturers, and preparing for additional regulatory requirements now can help minimize disruptions later.

Diaz Trade Law will continue monitoring this proposed rule and provide updates as the FDA moves through the rulemaking process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.