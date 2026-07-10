DOJ Issues First Corporate Enforcement Policy Declination: Lessons From Bosch’s FDPR Export Control Resolution

DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) provides a concrete path to avoid criminal prosecution for export control violations when companies voluntarily self-disclose, fully cooperate, and implement meaningful...

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Key Takeaways

DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) provides a concrete path to avoid criminal prosecution for export control violations when companies voluntarily self-disclose , fully cooperate, and implement meaningful remediation.

provides a concrete path to avoid for export control violations when companies , fully cooperate, and implement meaningful remediation. Early disclosure is critical. Bosch reported potential FDPR violations to DOJ while its internal investigation was still ongoing, which DOJ specifically highlighted as a factor supporting the declination.

Bosch reported potential to DOJ while its internal investigation was still ongoing, which DOJ specifically highlighted as a factor supporting the declination. A declination does not eliminate financial consequences. Bosch will pay approximately $40 million in combined civil penalties and disgorgement, demonstrating that self-disclosure reduces criminal risk but does not guarantee full immunity from enforcement costs.

On June 17, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) National Security Division (NSD) announced its first declination under the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), declining to prosecute Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch) for potential criminal violations of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA).

The declination marked NSD’s first application of the CEP, which DOJ adopted in March 2026 to incentivize voluntary self-disclosure of criminal corporate misconduct, including matters implicating U.S. trade controls. The resolution reflects the balance DOJ is striking in its current enforcement posture: a commitment to pursuing export control violations as a top national security priority, coupled with a concrete path to avoid criminal prosecution for companies that promptly self-disclose, fully cooperate, and invest in meaningful remediation.

Background: Bosch’s Conduct

Bosch is a German multinational engineering, technology, and services company headquartered in Germany. Its operations span mobility, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology sectors.

According to the NSD, from approximately September 2020 through September 2024, two Bosch German subsidiaries, Bosch Sensortec GmbH (BST) and ETAS GmbH (ETAS), made unauthorized shipments of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensor products and automotive software to Huawei and certain Entity List affiliates.

Although the products were manufactured outside of the United States, they were nonetheless subject to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) under the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR), which extends U.S. export control jurisdiction to certain foreign-produced items that are the direct product of, or produced by equipment that is itself the direct product of, specified U.S.-origin technology or software.

Where the FDPR applies, and the end user is an Entity List party such as Huawei, companies must obtain a license from the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) before exporting, re-exporting, or transferring the covered items. BST and ETAS shipped approximately $72.4 million worth of products to Huawei and its Entity List affiliates without obtaining a BIS license, generating approximately $11.4 million in pre-tax profits and exposing Bosch to significant civil penalties and potential criminal prosecution.

DOJ highlighted the inadequacies of Bosch’s trade compliance efforts during the relevant period, noting that Bosch’s trade compliance personnel were “ill-equipped to provide accurate guidance” on the FDPR and that sales continued despite third-party warnings identifying potential issues.

How DOJ Applied the Corporate Enforcement Policy to Bosch

DOJ declined to pursue criminal charges against Bosch based on the company’s satisfaction of the CEP criteria, which establish a uniform framework across DOJ for evaluating corporate voluntary self-disclosures, cooperation, and remediation.

Under Part I of the CEP, DOJ will decline prosecution when a company does the following:

Voluntarily self-discloses misconduct to an appropriate DOJ criminal component Fully cooperates with the ensuing investigation Timely and appropriately remediates Presents no aggravating circumstances that would warrant a criminal resolution

Upon discovering the potential violations, Bosch took several measures consistent with the CEP’s requirements:

Voluntary self-disclosure. Bosch proactively reported the conduct to NSD’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) and BIS while its internal investigation was still ongoing.

Bosch proactively reported the conduct to NSD’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) and BIS while its internal investigation was still ongoing. Full cooperation. Bosch disclosed pertinent facts, preserved and produced relevant documents and information, and provided prompt responses to CES requests.

Bosch disclosed pertinent facts, preserved and produced relevant documents and information, and provided prompt responses to CES requests. Timely remediation. Bosch made significant organizational investments in strengthening its compliance programs, including engaging external counsel, adding 66 trade compliance employees, and updating its written compliance materials to better address FDPR requirements.

DOJ also cited the adequacy of parallel regulatory remedies, specifically, a $36 million BIS civil penalty, as a factor supporting the declination. The declination requires Bosch to disgorge $11,430,098 in pre-tax profits, with DOJ crediting $7,829,069 already paid to BIS for 109 alleged violations of the EAR arising from the same underlying conduct.

Terms of Bosch’s BIS Settlement Agreement

The BIS Settlement Agreement emphasizes mitigating factors that closely parallel DOJ’s CEP framework. Specifically, BIS credited Bosch’s immediate halting of the transactions, engagement of external counsel, and timely filing of a voluntary self-disclosure with the agency.

BIS further acknowledged Bosch’s “full” cooperation with the Office of Export Enforcement and the company’s senior management commitment of “significant resources and attention” to addressing noncompliance and carrying out remediation. These factors – prompt disclosure, cooperation, and remediation – mirror the first three criteria of the CEP’s declination framework.

Notably, BIS’s Proposed Charging Letter also details how Bosch’s trade compliance personnel failed to act on third-party warnings about FDPR applicability, including during a period when the company was focused on addressing the global semiconductor shortage. This context may have informed BIS’s characterization of the violations as the product of inadequate compliance infrastructure rather than willful evasion, though the document does not explicitly identify it as a mitigating factor. The penalty amount of $36 million, relative to the transaction value of approximately $72 million, suggests that BIS treated Bosch’s violations as “non-egregious” violations disclosed through voluntary self-disclosure pursuant to the BIS Penalty Guidelines, under which the base penalty amount is set at up to one-half of the transaction value.

Export Compliance Takeaways from the Bosch Declination

The Bosch resolution offers several important lessons for companies navigating export control risks:

Self-disclosure is effective. This outcome confirms that NSD will decline prosecution for export control violations when CEP criteria are met. As Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John A. Eisenberg stated, “Bosch’s cooperation and timely remediation met the high standards set by the Corporate Enforcement Policy, supporting a fair and efficient resolution. This first-of-its-kind decision by NSD highlights the important role of transparency in safeguarding U.S. technology and national security.” The Bosch outcome stands in stark contrast to the Cadence Design Systems enforcement action, in which Cadence agreed to plead guilty and pay over $140 million in combined net criminal and civil penalties for unlicensed exports of controlled technology to an Entity List-designated party, a resolution driven in part by Cadence’s failure to voluntarily self-disclose, among other factors. Although the Cadence matter pre-dated the CEP, it illustrates the significantly harsher outcomes companies may face when they do not come forward promptly.

This outcome confirms that NSD will decline prosecution for export control violations when CEP criteria are met. As Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John A. Eisenberg stated, “Bosch’s cooperation and timely remediation met the high standards set by the Corporate Enforcement Policy, supporting a fair and efficient resolution. This first-of-its-kind decision by NSD highlights the important role of transparency in safeguarding U.S. technology and national security.” The Bosch outcome stands in stark contrast to the Cadence Design Systems enforcement action, in which Cadence agreed to plead guilty and pay over $140 million in combined net criminal and civil penalties for unlicensed exports of controlled technology to an Entity List-designated party, a resolution driven in part by Cadence’s failure to voluntarily self-disclose, among other factors. Although the Cadence matter pre-dated the CEP, it illustrates the significantly harsher outcomes companies may face when they do not come forward promptly. Declinations still carry significant costs. Bosch will pay roughly $40 million in combined civil penalties and disgorgement. Companies should not assume that self-disclosure eliminates all financial consequences; rather, it reduces the risk of criminal prosecution, debarment from U.S. government contracts, and denial of export privileges.

Bosch will pay roughly $40 million in combined civil penalties and disgorgement. Companies should not assume that self-disclosure eliminates all financial consequences; rather, it reduces the risk of criminal prosecution, debarment from U.S. government contracts, and denial of export privileges. Early disclosure is persuasive. DOJ specifically highlighted that Bosch disclosed while its internal investigation was still ongoing. This aligns with the CEP’s stated preference for “disclosure at the earliest possible time” and underscores that time is of the essence when responding to suspected noncompliance.

DOJ specifically highlighted that Bosch disclosed while its internal investigation was still ongoing. This aligns with the CEP’s stated preference for “disclosure at the earliest possible time” and underscores that time is of the essence when responding to suspected noncompliance. The FDPR’s jurisdictional reach is expansive. The Bosch products at issue were foreign-made items, shipped from abroad, by non-U.S. subsidiaries. Yet U.S. export controls applied because of the FDPR. Multinational companies should evaluate whether their products, even those manufactured entirely outside the United States, may be subject to the EAR under the FDPR, particularly where Entity List parties are involved.

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