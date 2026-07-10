The U.S. Declined To Renew USMCA – What Importers Must Do Now

USMCA remains in force, but annual reviews create a new layer of origin compliance risk that importers can’t afford to ignore.

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USMCA remains in force, but annual reviews create a new layer of origin compliance risk that importers can’t afford to ignore.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

USMCA did not end. On July 1, 2026, the U.S. declined to renew the agreement for a fresh 16-year term, moving it into annual reviews. The pact stays in force, potentially through 2036, unless a country formally exits with six months’ notice.

Nothing changes at the port tomorrow. USMCA-qualifying goods still enter duty-free. Your certifications, rules-of-origin claims, and preference elections remain valid today.

The real risk is enforcement, not policy. A decade of open renegotiation puts rules of origin, especially auto content and regional-value-content thresholds, into permanent play. Origin claims made under old assumptions become audit and penalty exposure.

Act now on documentation, not headlines. Importers should stress-test USMCA certifications, tighten origin recordkeeping, and model exposure to Section 232 auto/steel/aluminum tariffs that already sit on top of the agreement.

The Challenge: Compliance & Enforcement

The news landed fast and loud: the United States declined to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on July 1, 2026. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed the U.S. would forgo a fresh 16-year term in favor of annual reviews of the pact. Some coverage framed this as the end of North American free trade. It is not.

Here is the precise legal picture. USMCA contains a 16-year “sunset” clause – a provision the U.S. itself insisted on during the original negotiation, which did not exist under NAFTA. That clause required the three governments to decide, at the six-year mark, whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years. By declining, the U.S. did not terminate anything. Instead, the agreement remains in force and now enters a cycle of yearly reviews, continuing until 2036 unless a party formally withdraws on six months’ notice.

So the duty-free treatment your USMCA-qualifying goods receive today is intact. The trap is assuming that “nothing changed” means “nothing to do.” What actually changed is the negotiating posture: rules of origin, auto and steel content requirements, regional-value-content thresholds, and measures to keep Chinese inputs out of North American supply chains are now under continuous, open renegotiation. For importers, a decade of moving goalposts is a compliance and enforcement problem.

The Strategy: Treat the Sunset Clock as an Enforcement Trigger

The operative question for an importer is narrower and more valuable: Does my origin position still hold, and can I prove it if CBP asks? Here is the ranked action list Diaz Trade Law recommends.

Stress-test your USMCA certifications now before an audit does it for you.

Pull your highest-volume and highest-value USMCA claims and re-verify the underlying regional-value-content (RVC) math and tariff-shift analysis against current data — not the assumptions made at product launch.

Confirm that certifications name a valid certifier, cover the correct blanket period, and are supported by records you can produce on demand. CBP holds importers to a reasonable care standard, and the statute of limitations reaches back five years.

Prioritize autos, auto parts, and steel/aluminum derivatives.

Autos are the largest single component of North American trade and the explicit target of U.S. demands to tighten content rules. If you import vehicles, parts, or steel/aluminum derivatives, your RVC and labor-value-content positions are the most exposed to change.

Layer in Section 232. USMCA-qualifying goods are exempt from certain across-the-board tariffs but not from sectoral levies. The June 2026 Section 232 proclamation on aluminum, steel, and copper requires precise two-line reporting on Canadian and Mexican derivatives — an area where a documentation error becomes a fraud exposure.

Tighten origin recordkeeping and reasonable-care documentation.

CBP’s proposed rule to standardize non-preferential country-of-origin determinations for Canadian and Mexican goods under a single substantial-transformation standard signals where scrutiny is heading. Build origin files that survive a challenge under both preferential and non-preferential frameworks.

Document your decision-making. In an enforcement action, the difference between a penalty and a mitigated outcome is often the contemporaneous record showing you exercised reasonable care.

Model your exit-risk scenarios and preserve refund rights.

The six-month notice exit path is unlikely near-term but not zero. Map which of your entries would be affected if preferential treatment lapsed, and identify where duty-planning alternatives (drawback, FTZ, first-sale valuation) could cushion exposure.

Where IEEPA-related tariffs have been paid on USMCA-eligible goods, confirm whether post-importation refund claims are available and preserve those rights before deadlines run.

Importers Who Prepare Now Convert Uncertainty Into Advantage

The decade of review ahead will punish importers who treat USMCA as static and reward those who treat their origin claims as living compliance obligations. The businesses that come out ahead will be the ones that audited their certifications before CBP did, built origin records that withstand scrutiny, and modeled tariff exposure across every scenario the negotiation might produce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.