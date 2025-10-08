CBP Issues Withhold Release Order On Giant Manufacturing Co. LTD

On September 24th, 2025 US Customs and Border Protection issued a Withhold Release Order under Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. §1307) against Giant Manufacturing Co LTD for any bicycles, parts or accessories manufactured in Taiwan based on reasonable indication of forced labor. CBP identified the presence of five of the ILO indicators of forced labor:

abuse of vulnerability,

abusive working and living conditions,

debt bondage,

withholding of wages and

excessive overtime.

Going forward, any shipment of the subject products manufactured by Giant Manufacturing's Taiwan factories will be subject to immediate detention upon arrival into the United States. If a shipment is detained, under 19 CFR 12.43(a) the importer of record will have 3 months from the date of detention to provide adequate proof to CBP that the goods were not manufactured using forced labor. If the documentation sufficiently demonstrates that forced labor was not used then the goods will be released to the importer, otherwise the goods must be exported or destroyed pursuant to 19 CFR 12.44.

Giant Manufacturing has announced it plans on petitioning CBP to have the order revoked and reiterated the steps it proactively took to address possible forced labor concerns.

