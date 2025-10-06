U.S. Expands Section 232 Tariffs To Wood Products

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With locations spanning across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals.

On Sept. 29, President Trump issued a Proclamation expanding Section 232 tariffs to cover imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products. These include common household products such as cabinets, vanities, and certain furniture products.

Tariff Rates

Effective Oct. 14 10% softwood lumber and timber 25% certain upholstered wooden products 25% kitchen cabinets, vanities, and parts thereof

Increases effective Jan. 1, 2026 No January increase announced for softwood lumber and timber 30% certain upholstered wooden products 50% kitchen cabinets, vanities, and parts thereof



Global scope

Unlike antidumping and countervailing duties that apply only to certain countries (e.g., China for cabinets and vanities), the Section 232 tariffs apply worldwide. This means that imports of these products from all markets will be subject to additional Section 232 tariffs unless otherwise exempted. For example, imports of products from the U.S., the EU, and Japan may be subject to more favorable Section 232 rates.

Key takeaways for importers

Tariff stacking: Section 232 tariffs will apply in addition to existing AD/CVD duties, if any.

Supply chain impact: Importers who shifted sourcing away from China are now exposed to new global cost increases.

Exemptions: The wood products subject to Section 232 tariffs through this proclamation will be exempt from worldwide reciprocal IEEPA tariffs and from the Canada and Mexico trafficking IEEPA tariffs.

Future risk: The proclamation's inclusion mechanism could expand coverage.

Unlike other Section 232 tariffed items, wood products that fall under this proclamation are available for drawbacks from Customs and Border Protection.

Next Steps

Companies should:

Review product classifications against the HTS subheadings listed in the Proclamation annex. Evaluate the landed cost impact on ongoing and upcoming imports. Consider supply chain, pricing, and contractual adjustments ahead of the Jan. 1, 2026, rate increase.

