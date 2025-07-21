Trade Alert: BIS Investigates UAS And Polysilicon Imports—Input Requested By August 6

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced two new Section 232 investigations to evaluate whether imports of:

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and their parts/components

Polysilicon and related derivatives pose a threat to U.S. national security.

These investigations could result in new tariffs or trade restrictions, which may significantly affect business operations for importers sourcing these goods abroad and manufacturers relying on global supply chains or foreign-built components.

📌 Deadline for Comments: August 6, 2025

BIS is seeking input from industry stakeholders—including both importers and manufacturers—with insights into:

Domestic production capabilities and whether they can meet current/future U.S. demand

Foreign supply chain dependencies, particularly from dominant exporters

Risks tied to import concentration , especially from limited suppliers or specific countries

, especially from limited suppliers or specific countries The impact of foreign subsidies and unfair trade practices on competitiveness

and on competitiveness Effects of artificially low prices and state-sponsored overproduction

and Potential for foreign nations to weaponize supply or product capabilities

Feasibility of boosting U.S. production to reduce reliance on imports

How existing trade policies are impacting domestic producers, and whether new measures—such as tariffs or quotas—are warranted

📣 Why This Matters For importers, new restrictions could increase costs or disrupt sourcing channels. For manufacturers, changes could impact pricing, availability of key inputs, or create incentives to reshore supply. Getting your voice on the record ensures your concerns help shape future policy.