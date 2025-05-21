ARTICLE
21 May 2025

This Week In Tariffs [Video]: May 7th (With Tina Toma)

Today on This Week in Tariffs: 25% tariffs on auto parts are now in effect—so what should legal and sourcing teams be doing right now?
Tina T. Toma

Tina Toma explains how the latest changes to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (linked in the first comment below) are affecting classification strategies, supply chain planning, and internal compliance systems—and why customs scrutiny may be just beginning.

