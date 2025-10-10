CBP Operations During Government Shutdown And Funding Hiatus

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) held calls on October 1 and October 6, 2025, to discuss its operations during the government shutdown, which began October 1.

During the October 6 call, CBP announced that it is not issuing refunds and payments from the Treasury Department during the government shutdown, including refunds on drawback claims, protests, and post-summary corrections. Interest will continue to accrue after the statutory 30-day period for these refunds. In previous government shutdowns, CBP similarly did not have authorization to issue refunds; CBP noted that this guidance is under re-evaluation and will notify importers of any changes. CBP also advised that, at this time, there are no additional actions that importers must take as they await refunds for approved protests.

CBP confirmed that all other CBP functions and operations will proceed as normal during the government shutdown and funding hiatus. This includes the processing of cargo, liquidation, in-bond processes, and examinations. CBP stated that there has been no reduction in staffing levels impacting operations, and nearly all CBP staff will continue working—including those with excepted or exempt status. This includes supply chain security specialists, import specialists, CEE staff, national account managers, trade remedies inbox staff, and staff in the Rulings and Fines, Penalties, and Forfeitures divisions. All ports of entry are staffed and will operate as normal. CBP also confirmed that it will continue to implement tariff updates and issue CSMS messages as normal.

Additional questions regarding CBP's operations during the government shutdown can be directed to TradeEvents@cbp.dhs.gov.