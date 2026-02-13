46th Annual FA Mann Lecture Delivered By Professor Philippe Sands KC: "A World Without Law?"

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
We are pleased to share the full text of the 46th Annual FA Mann
Lecture, delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC on the
thought-provoking topic, "A World Without Law?" (see our
blog post on the lecture here).
This lecture is part of an annual series held in honour of the
late Dr FA Mann QC (Hon) (1907–1991), organised by our
partners and given under the auspices of BIICL (British Institute
of International and Comparative Law).
Professor Sands KC, 11KBW, Professor of Public Understanding of
Law at University College London, and Samuel and Judith Pisar,
Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, delivered the
lecture, with the Chair taken by former President of the Supreme
Court of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon. the Baroness Hale of
Richmond DBE.