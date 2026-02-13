ARTICLE
13 February 2026

46th Annual FA Mann Lecture Delivered By Professor Philippe Sands KC: "A World Without Law?"

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to share the full text of the 46th Annual FA Mann Lecture, delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC on the thought-provoking topic, "A World Without Law?"
United States International Law
Andrew Cannon,Christian Leathley, and Hannah Ambrose
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Andrew Cannon’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within International Law, Transport and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

We are pleased to share the full text of the 46th Annual FA Mann Lecture, delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC on the thought-provoking topic, "A World Without Law?" (see our blog post on the lecture here).

This lecture is part of an annual series held in honour of the late Dr FA Mann QC (Hon) (1907–1991), organised by our partners and given under the auspices of BIICL (British Institute of International and Comparative Law).

Professor Sands KC, 11KBW, Professor of Public Understanding of Law at University College London, and Samuel and Judith Pisar, Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, delivered the lecture, with the Chair taken by former President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon. the Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE.

Download the full text of the lecture here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Andrew Cannon
Andrew Cannon
Photo of Christian Leathley
Christian Leathley
Photo of Hannah Ambrose
Hannah Ambrose
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More