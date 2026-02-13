46th Annual FA Mann Lecture Delivered By Professor Philippe Sands KC: "A World Without Law?"

We are pleased to share the full text of the 46th Annual FA Mann Lecture, delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC on the thought-provoking topic, "A World Without Law?" (see our blog post on the lecture here).

This lecture is part of an annual series held in honour of the late Dr FA Mann QC (Hon) (1907–1991), organised by our partners and given under the auspices of BIICL (British Institute of International and Comparative Law).

Professor Sands KC, 11KBW, Professor of Public Understanding of Law at University College London, and Samuel and Judith Pisar, Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, delivered the lecture, with the Chair taken by former President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon. the Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE.

Download the full text of the lecture here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.