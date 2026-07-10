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10 July 2026

Your Complimentary Guide From Wilson Elser Is Here!

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Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

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More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global.  The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.
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Understanding key principles of policy interpretation and following sound drafting practices can help you reduce ambiguity, minimize costly disputes, and ensure coverage is applied as intended—protecting both your organization and your insureds.
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Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

Every word in an insurance policy, endorsement, or application matters.

Understanding key principles of policy interpretation and following sound drafting practices can help you reduce ambiguity, minimize costly disputes, and ensure coverage is applied as intended—protecting both your organization and your insureds.

Wilson Elser’s Words Matter! is a one-page reference guide developed to avoid issues with insurance policy and application language.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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