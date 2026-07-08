DW FastTrack Podcast Episode 14: Captive Corner: Understanding Insurance Pricing

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In this episode, Dickinson Wright attorney Hale Stewart provides a comprehensive introduction to captive insurance, guiding brokers, lawyers, accountants, and business advisors through the fundamentals, strategic advantages, legal considerations, and practical steps involved in forming and operating a captive insurance company. The discussion explores how captives can help businesses gain greater control over risk, manage insurance costs, and strengthen their overall risk financing strategy.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]