DW FastTrack Podcast Episode 14: Captive Corner: Understanding Insurance Pricing

In this episode, Dickinson Wright attorney Hale Stewart provides a comprehensive introduction to captive insurance, guiding brokers, lawyers, accountants, and business advisors through the fundamentals, strategic advantages, legal considerations, and practical steps involved in forming and operating a captive insurance company. The discussion explores how captives can help businesses gain greater control over risk, manage insurance costs, and strengthen their overall risk financing strategy.

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