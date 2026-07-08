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8 July 2026

DW FastTrack Podcast Episode 14: Captive Corner: Understanding Insurance Pricing

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Dickinson Wright PLLC

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Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.
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Captive insurance offers businesses a powerful alternative to traditional insurance markets, but understanding how to structure and operate these entities requires specialized knowledge. This episode breaks down the essential elements of captive formation, from regulatory frameworks to strategic implementation, providing actionable insights for professionals advising clients on risk management solutions.
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F. Hale Stewart
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In this episode, Dickinson Wright attorney Hale Stewart provides a comprehensive introduction to captive insurance, guiding brokers, lawyers, accountants, and business advisors through the fundamentals, strategic advantages, legal considerations, and practical steps involved in forming and operating a captive insurance company. The discussion explores how captives can help businesses gain greater control over risk, manage insurance costs, and strengthen their overall risk financing strategy.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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F. Hale Stewart
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