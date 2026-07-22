Episode 6: The Deepfake Defense Game Plan: Using IP Law To Fight AI Impersonation (Podcast)

Explore how cyber insurance is evolving to address emerging threats like AI-driven deepfakes, ransomware attacks, and geopolitical cyber conflicts. Industry experts discuss the challenges of adapting traditional insurance frameworks to cover synthetic media impersonation, war exclusions in digital warfare, and the critical role of leadership in ransomware response.

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Article Insights

Wiley Rein are most popular: with readers working within the Insurance industries

Artificial intelligence has made it easier than ever to create convincing deepfakes that can damage reputations, facilitate fraud, and undermine trust. In this episode, Pam Signorello is joined by Wiley Intellectual Property partner David Weslow to discuss how organizations can use copyright, trademark, and rights-of-publicity laws to combat AI-generated impersonations, remove harmful content, and create friction for bad actors before significant damage occurs. What remedies are available when a deepfake targets your organization, brand, or even reputation? Find out on this next installment of The Cyber Periscope.

David’s article for The Computer and Internet Lawyer, mentioned in today’s episode, is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.