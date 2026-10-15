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15 October 2026

Let’s Talk FCA: Insurance Coverage For False Claims Act Investigations (Podcast)

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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Navigating insurance coverage for False Claims Act investigations requires careful attention to policy structures, notice requirements, and insurer reservations of rights. This podcast episode explores the critical considerations companies face when seeking coverage for defense costs and settlements in FCA matters. Industry experts discuss practical strategies for policyholders to maximize their insurance recovery options.
United States Insurance
Jason M. Crawford,Agustin D. Orozco,Caitie Young
+1 Authors

Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guests Steve Raptis and Caitie Young to discuss insurance coverage issues for companies responding to False Claims Act investigations. This episode describes how policyholders seeking coverage for defense costs and settlements must carefully navigate policy structures, timely notice obligations, and insurer reservations of rights. “Let’s Talk FCA” is Crowell & Moring’s podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jason M. Crawford
Jason M. Crawford
Photo of Agustin D. Orozco
Agustin D. Orozco
Photo of Stephen T. Raptis
Stephen T. Raptis
Photo of Caitie Young
Caitie Young
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