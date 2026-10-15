Let’s Talk FCA: Insurance Coverage For False Claims Act Investigations (Podcast)

Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guests Steve Raptis and Caitie Young to discuss insurance coverage issues for companies responding to False Claims Act investigations. This episode describes how policyholders seeking coverage for defense costs and settlements must carefully navigate policy structures, timely notice obligations, and insurer reservations of rights. “Let’s Talk FCA” is Crowell & Moring’s podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

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