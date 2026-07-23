Partner Theodore A. Keyes authored an article, “Delaware Superior Court Holds That SEC Disgorgement Is not Excluded as a Penalty nor Uninsurable as a Matter of Law,” published in the New York Law Journal Insurance Law column. The article examines the Delaware Superior Court’s decision holding that SEC disgorgement was not excluded as a civil penalty nor uninsurable as a matter of law, and discusses the policy language and legal principles underlying the court’s ruling.

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